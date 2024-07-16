Hello User
Tamil Nadu news: Stalin govt transfers home secretary, others in bureaucratic reshuffle

Tamil Nadu news: Stalin govt transfers home secretary, others in bureaucratic reshuffle

PTI

Tamil Nadu: Principal Home Secretary P Amudha has been replaced with Dheeraj Kumar, currently Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (ANI file photo)

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring among others, Principal Home Secretary P Amudha, IAS.

She has been replaced with Dheeraj Kumar, currently Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department.

Kumar has been allotted the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

The government also transferred a number of other senior officials, including Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan and posted him as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, vice Dr K Gopal.

Senior IAS officer Kumar Jayant has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, according to a Public (Special A) Department order.

