Chennai:The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring among others, Principal Home Secretary P Amudha, IAS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She has been replaced with Dheeraj Kumar, currently Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department.

Kumar has been allotted the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government also transferred a number of other senior officials, including Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan and posted him as Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, vice Dr K Gopal.

Senior IAS officer Kumar Jayant has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, according to a Public (Special A) Department order.

