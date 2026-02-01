Tamil Nadu news: Van carrying Samayapuram Mariamman Temple devotees overturns on Tiruchy–Chidambaram highway

Yesterday, four women devotees were killed after a car hit a group of pilgrims walking to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple.

Updated1 Feb 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Overturned van carrying Samayapuram Mariamman Temple devotees
Overturned van carrying Samayapuram Mariamman Temple devotees (Screengrab)

A van carrying Samayapuram Mariamman devotees, returning from temple visit, overturned on the Tiruchy–Chidambaram National Highway near Poiyyur village in Ariyalur district.

Samayapuram Mariamman Temple is a famous Shakti temple.

Further details awaited.

Yesterday, four women devotees, Malarkodi (35), Vijayalakshmi (40), Sasikala (47) and Chitra (40), were killed after a car hit a group of pilgrims walking to the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple.

Another woman, Jyothilakshmi (57), was injured and is receiving treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital.

Devotees across Tamil Nadu, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, and Salem, walk to the temple as part of a pilgrimage.

A car travelling from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli hit the women devotees walking to the temple from Cuddalore.

