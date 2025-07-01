Tamil Nadu NH-87 expansion: Cabinet approves 4-lane highway to connect Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram — Key details

Tamil Nadu NH-87 expansion: The 1853 crore worth project will link five major National Highways and also boost connectivity to Madurai Airport and two major railway stations

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated1 Jul 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Tamil Nadu NH-87 expansion: Cabinet approves 4-lane highway to connect Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram — Key details (Representative image)
Tamil Nadu: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a four-lane highway along the Paramakudi - Ramanathapuram Section of National Highway-87 (NH-87) in Tamil Nadu.

The project, with a total capital outlay of 1,853.16 crore, was approved on Tuesday, 1 July.

Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram, and Dhanushkodi relies on a two-lane stretch of NH-87 and associated State Highways, which experience significant traffic congestion.

To ease congestion and improve safety, the government will upgrade the 46.7 km stretch of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram into a four-lane highway, as per the official statement.

Tamil Nadu NH-87 expansion: Key details

  • The proposed highway will link five major National Highways — NH-38, NH-85, NH-36, NH-536, and NH-32 — as well as three State Highways — SH-47, SH-29, and SH-34.
  • The expansion will also improve multi-modal connectivity by linking to: 1) Madurai and Rameshwaram railway stations, 2) Madurai Airport, and 3) minor ports at Pamban and Rameshwaram.

Map of the extension
  • The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting.
  • The expansion will also generate approximate 8.4 lakh person-days of direct and 10.45 lakh person-days of indirect employment

  • The government also expects the corridor to strengthen regional connectivity, boost tourism to Rameshwaram and Dhanushkodi, and facilitate trade and industrial development in southern Tamil Nadu.
  • The project is also expected to open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions, as per the official statement.

Given the high volume of vehicles, the existing two-lane stretch of NH-87 often sees accidents and traffic jams. As multiple reports indicate, upgrading that particular stretch of the national highway to a four-lane highway has been a long-standing demand from various stakeholders in Ramanathapuram.

Consequently in November 2024, NHAI launched projects to upgrade the existing two-lane road from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram into four-lane roads.

