Tamil Nadu NH-87 expansion: Cabinet approves 4-lane highway to connect Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram — Key details

Tamil Nadu: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a four-lane highway along the Paramakudi - Ramanathapuram Section of National Highway-87 (NH-87) in Tamil Nadu.
The project, with a total capital outlay of ₹1,853.16 crore, was approved on Tuesday, 1 July.
Currently, connectivity between Madurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Mandapam, Rameshwaram, and Dhanushkodi relies on a two-lane stretch of NH-87 and associated State Highways, which experience significant traffic congestion.
To ease congestion and improve safety, the government will upgrade the 46.7 km stretch of NH-87 from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram into a four-lane highway, as per the official statement.
Given the high volume of vehicles, the existing two-lane stretch of NH-87 often sees accidents and traffic jams. As multiple reports indicate, upgrading that particular stretch of the national highway to a four-lane highway has been a long-standing demand from various stakeholders in Ramanathapuram.
Consequently in November 2024, NHAI launched projects to upgrade the existing two-lane road from Paramakudi to Ramanathapuram into four-lane roads.