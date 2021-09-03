Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s in Nilgiris district in a bid to inoculate all citizens have made it compulsory to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 who want to buy liquor. People who want to buy liquor from the state-run TASMAC outlets will need to show certificates to show that they are fully vaccinated.

According to senior district official this step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents and stating that almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second and that the administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and decided on such a step to reach the target. Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets.

Meanwhile,in view of the upcoming festive season amid the scare of the third wave of COVID-19 infections striking the country, the Centre said mass gatherings should be discouraged.

"Full vaccination should be a prerequisite if it is absolutely essential to attend a gathering," ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said.

He said vaccines prevent severe forms of the disease and death while stressing the need for wearing masks even after vaccination.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul urged people to be careful particularly in the context of the upcoming festivals and changes in weather.

"Therefore, it is a very strong plea to all of us that even as we accelerate the vaccination programme and embrace the vaccines... precautions must continue and must intensify.

"The occasion to not wear a mask has not come yet, the festivals like last year have to be celebrated differently. We would need to wait longer for the way we used to celebrate festivals with vigour," he said.

*With inputs from agencies

