District in Tamil Nadu makes full vaccination a must for buying liquor

According to senior district official this step was part of the drive to vaccinate the residents and stating that almost 97 per cent of the population in the district was administered vaccine doses, either first or second and that the administration wanted all the citizens to take the second jab also and decided on such a step to reach the target. Aadhaar cards are also required to be submitted along with the vaccination certificates to purchase liquor at the TASMAC outlets.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}