The Tamil Nadu state Nilgiris district collector has today announced that schools and colleges in the district will remain closed due to heavy rainfall.
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said a a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district amid a heavy rains alert.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain in the district today, on December 2.
This is a breaking story, updates are awaited…
