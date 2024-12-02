The Tamil Nadu state Nilgiris district collector has today announced that schools and colleges in the district will remain closed due to heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said a a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district amid a heavy rains alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain in the district today, on December 2.

This is a breaking story, updates are awaited…