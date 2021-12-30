The Tamil Nadu administration on Thursday said that new year celebrations on beaches will stay banned in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, reported news agency PTI .

Further, director-general of police C Sylendra Babu advised people against congregating in public places. He also said that those driving vehicles after consuming alcohol would be arrested.

Restaurants and boarding and lodging would be allowed to function till 11 pm as per standard operating procedures and management should ensure two-dose vaccination of its employees.

"There is no permission for celebrations on the eve of the new year on beaches across Tamil Nadu. People are urged to celebrate in their houses without causing inconvenience to the others," the DGP said in a press statement.

He informed that vehicle checks would be further intensified on the eve of the new year and action would be taken against those involved in inappropriate behaviour, motorcycle racing and against those disturbing peace.

The official also referred to monitoring with the use of cameras on police patrol vehicles to maintain law and order.

Public should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while visiting places of worship, the official said and appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the police to ensure incident-free celebrations.

Chennai city police on Tuesday banned new year eve events in resorts, farmhouses and clubs and celebrations on beaches.

People in need of help may call 100 or 112 and could also use the police app 'Kavalan-SOS'.

This comes as Tamil Nadu has detected 45 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 so far.

According to state health minister Ma Subramanian, 129 samples have been given to the National Institute of Virology for testing and 16 people are undergoing treatment.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said that all these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

With inputs from agencies.

