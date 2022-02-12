CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the state and announced several new Covid curbs and relaxations to be in place from 16 February till 2 March.

The state government also announced that the nursery and play schools in the state can be reopened from 16 February.

In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated.

The state also has now allowed exhibitions to reopen.

With nursery children going to school after almost two years, the Covid curbs in the state have almost been lifted.

Gathering can also take place where 200 people could participate in marriage and related ceremonies and 100 people can gather for a funeral.

The ban for congregations related to social, cultural and political events would, however, continue to be in place, an official release here said.

Physical classes commenced on 1 February for school children from grades 1 to 12 and college students as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.