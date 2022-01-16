Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today; Check list of things allowed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu government announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31
Tamil Nadu's active case tally stands at 1,31,007 while the state reported 23,989 new Covid cases on Saturday
All roads of Tamil Nadu's districts, including Chennai and Madhurai, wore a deserted look as the state observed a complete lockdown on Sunday amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. At present, Tamil Nadu's active case tally stands at 1,31,007 while the state reported 23,989 new Covid cases and 11 fatalities on Saturday. A total of 36,967 have succumbed to the fatal infection to date.
Considering a spike in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31 to contain the virus. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.
