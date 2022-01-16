Tamil Nadu observes complete lockdown today; Check list of things allowed

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

All roads of Tamil Nadu's districts, including Chennai and Madhurai, wore a deserted look as the state observed a complete lockdown on Sunday amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. At present, Tamil Nadu's active case tally stands at 1,31,007 while the state reported 23,989 new Covid cases and 11 fatalities on Saturday. A total of 36,967 have succumbed to the fatal infection to date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All roads of Tamil Nadu's districts, including Chennai and Madhurai, wore a deserted look as the state observed a complete lockdown on Sunday amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. At present, Tamil Nadu's active case tally stands at 1,31,007 while the state reported 23,989 new Covid cases and 11 fatalities on Saturday. A total of 36,967 have succumbed to the fatal infection to date.

Considering a spike in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31 to contain the virus. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Considering a spike in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays until January 31 to contain the virus. The state is already under the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on all days. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here's what is allowed during the Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what is allowed during the Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed people to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations.

only 100 persons would be allowed at the marriage functions.

The State government permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services on the Sunday lockdown.

Petrol and diesel pumps will remain operational.

Inter and Intra public transportation will be functional.

Hospitals, pharmacies, ATM centres, etc other essential services will remain operational during the Sunday lockdown. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed people to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations.

only 100 persons would be allowed at the marriage functions.

The State government permitted restaurants to operate food delivery services on the Sunday lockdown.

Petrol and diesel pumps will remain operational.

Inter and Intra public transportation will be functional.

Hospitals, pharmacies, ATM centres, etc other essential services will remain operational during the Sunday lockdown.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus