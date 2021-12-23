Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu jumped to 34 on Thursday but all of them, except the first case, are "asymptomatic" and have responded well to the treatment.

State health minister Ma Subramanian said among those infected with a new variant of Covid-19 is the state's first case, who travelled from Nigeria via Doha. All the samples of Omicron patients have been sent to the Centre.

"All 34 (including the first case) are asymptomatic and have giddiness and sore throat and are doing well," he said, reported PTI. He said they are under observation and could turn negative in the days to come.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum of 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291.

The death toll has climbed to 4,78,759 with 434 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

Amid the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the country today.

Also read: Amid Omicron spread, PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting today

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.