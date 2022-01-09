The Tamil Nadu government had on Sunday imposed a complete lockdown for a day in an attempt to curb the rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state. The rising Covid-19 cases were also fueled by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The state police. local and health authorities also kept an eye to nab violators and step up vigilance during this one day's complete lockdown.

Healthcare professionals and workers, sanitary and civic personnel, continued their routine work.

Most roads wore a deserted look except for a few cases of movement of people.

Cargo trucks and other vehicles engaged in essential services such as milk distribution or purposes allowed by the government including health issues were seen plying the roads.

Barring flights, suburban and other train operations, bus and other public transport services including the Metrorail here were suspended.

Suburban trains were operated here with 50% occupancy.

Restaurants were allowed to offer only takeaway services (from 7 AM to 10 PM) and food delivery firms were permitted to work.

Police closed/regulated access to several flyovers, roads here and elsewhere and set up checkpoints on highways, key intersections and thoroughfares as part of measures to crack down on violators.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, along with top civic, health and police officials made inspections here and checked the enforcement of lockdown norms and sensitised people travelling for essential purposes on the guidelines to be followed to prevent virus spread.

Greater Chennai police said 381 cases were booked on Saturday for violation of curbs and 53 for not maintaining physical distance.

As many as 761 vehicles were seized in connection with breaching COVID prevention norms, a release said.

Vehicle checks were intensified in districts bordering neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry in view of curbs.

To tackle the rising coronavirus cases and considering Omicron strain's spread, Chief Minister M K Stalin had day ago ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM with effect from 6 January.

Also, he had announced a shutdown on 9 January.

Chennai Police said people may contact them at 94981 81236, 94981 81239, 72007 06492 and 72007 01843 for enquiries on norms being implemented as part of the night curfew and lockdown on Sunday.

Fresh virus cases breached the 10,000 mark in Tamil Nadu on 8 January as it added 10,978 infections.

