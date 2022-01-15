Tamil Nadu health official informed on Friday that one person succumbed to injuries and 80 others were injured in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai.

Jallikattu competition began yesterday opening to loud whistles, applause with as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

"Total 80 injured, 1 succumbed to injuries in the Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu," the health official. According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside the barricades at Avaniyapuram to watch the events.

Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government earlier this week extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till January 31. Additionally, the state government had allowed the event to be held with restrictions.

According to the state government circular, only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. The spectators must carry full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull. Both will be given event pass by the district administration only after they provide fully Covid-19 vaccinated certificate. Both should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event.

Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district. Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.