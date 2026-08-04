Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin detained over remark against actor Trisha

Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday detained DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin from his Chennai residence. The action followed an FIR registered against him for alleged defamatory remarks about actor Trisha and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Cauvery rally in Thanjavur on Monday.
Additionally, Chennai Police detained DMK cadres who were trying to breach the security measures outside Stalin's residence. News agency ANI quoted Additional Commissioner of Police Narendran Nair, who confirmed that an FIR was filed against the LoP over his derogatory remarks.
The action comes a day after Stalin made a controversial remark during a public meeting in Thanjavur over the Cauvery water issue, with the TVK and other party leaders alleging the comment was an indirect reference to actor Trisha, ANI reported. The DMK, however, denied the allegation, saying no such reference was made.
Stalin, who was addressing the rally on Monday, was repeatedly interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery.
Stalin's remark invited sharp criticism from political leaders, with TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan calling it "disgusting" and accusing the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse.
Charan told ANI, "Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin."
Accusing Stalin and the DMK of being desperate for attention, he added, "Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming. This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low."
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)