Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, States are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50% of GSDP out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under Atmanirbhar Abhiyaan on 17th May, 2020. This is over and above the Special Window of ₹1.1 lakh crore.