Tamil Nadu: Passenger train collides with school van in Sembankuppam; 2 children killed, 3 injured

Tamil Nadu: A passenger train collided with a school van in Sembankuppam, killing at least two children and leaving three people critically injured. The incident took place around 7:40 AM, a police official said.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police SP Jayakumar said that two students died in the accident, while two students and the bus driver were injured. “The Railway Police, railway authorities and the State Police are conducting further investigation.”

“One of them died on the spot, while another at the hospital. The driver is getting treatment. The reason behind it will be known after the investigation,” he added.

A railway relief train with a medical relief van was sent to the spot. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Branch Officers were also going there. Safety, Operation and Engineering branch officers are probing the case, The Hindu reported.

How did the incident happen? The school van tried to cross Railway Level Crossing Gate No. 170, located between Cuddalore and Alappakkam, when it was struck by Train No. 56813, the Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger train, The Hindu report added.

ANI shared a video from the spot, showing several police officers present, standing on the railway tracks and in the surrounding area. The officers appear to be assessing the situation and managing the crowd. Work to restore the Sembankuppam railway crossing is underway at the site.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses stated that the gatekeeper had fallen asleep and neglected to close the gate. In response to the incident, the angry crowd assaulted the gatekeeper, the report added.

The gatekeeper of Railway Level Crossing Gate Number 170 (a non-interlocked gate) situated between Cuddalore and Alappakkam has been suspended. He had opened the railway crossing gate at the insistence of the school bus driver. A formal process has begun to remove him from service in considering established procedures. The Indian Railways will provide an ex-gratia amount of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, and ₹50,000 to those who were injured, Southern Railway said.