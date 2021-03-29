People in the 18-45 age group accounted for 51% of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu and were mostly from apartment complexes, state health secretary J Radhakrishnan has said.

The government was focussing on the 'test, track and treat' plan and increased testing of samples to curtail the spread, Radhakrishnan said while speaking to reporters after inspecting additional Covid-19 beds at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

J Radhakrishnan said that besides this age group, 42% of those infected with the deadly virus were those aged above 45 years.

"51% of people between the age group of 18 and 45 years have tested positive, while 42% were those above the age of 45 years."

He said the issue was that those in the 18-45 age group who have tested positive go back to their homes and spread it to the elderly.

Also, though colleges had been shut, some students had spread it to others, he said.

5 districts account for most number of cases since 5 March

He said five districts ---Chennai, Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur-- accounted for the most number of infections since March 5.

On increased testing, he said the number of specimens being examined now was 95,000 a day, up from 85,000.

He said there was some 'laxity' among booth level monitoring officers at containment zones, but these had been identified and necesssary orders issued to tighten efforts.

"The health and revenue departments and local administration identified some laxity among a few booth level monitoring officers and have tightened the efforts, particularly in containment zones," he said.

J Radhakrishnan said efforts taken till now had reduced the spread of the virus to below 1% and these efforts should not be wasted due to any laxity.

Under the 'test, track and treat' plan, officials have been asked to take up testing of samples, track those who have tested positive and treat them for a speedy recovery, he said.

How the spread of virus can be contained

Reiterating that the spread of the virus can be contained with people's cooperation, J Radhakrishnan cautioned people, especially in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Tiruvarur districts,which have reported a high number of infections, to extend support to the government in helping control the spread of the virus.

"That is our appeal. If people do not want a situation like in Aurangabad, Mumbai, Pune, they should extend support to the government, " he said.

Asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, he said a core committee has been formed, comprising of senior government officials, including himself, which would analyse the impact of the virus.

"The committee will submit its report to the Chief Secretary (Rajeev Ranjan) to take necessary decisions"

He suggested that companies, particularly in the services sector, follow work from home culture, while industries employ less manpower to avoid large gatherings.

No of infectionscame down to 2,000 from 6,000 in July 2020

J Radhakrishnan said what was of comfort to know was that the number of cases and samples tested per day had come down from 6,000 and 60,000 in July last year, to 2,000 infections and around 90,000 specimens being examined at present.

However, the worrying factor is the rapid increase in cases in just three months this year, from 450 a day (in January) to over 2,000 at present, he said.

TN sees 2,194 new Covid infections, 11 deaths

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 2,194 new infections and nine fatalities on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 8,79,473 and the death toll to 12,670, said the Health Department.

The number of cases crossed the 2,000-mark on March 27; 1,000-mark on March 19 after over 80 days when it touched 1,087, a bulletin said.

According to it, recoveries mounted to 8,53,733 today with 1,270 patients being discharged, leaving 13,070 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 833 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,46,339.

