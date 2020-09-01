Tamil Nadu: Places of worship re-open, inter-state bus services resume

New Delhi: After a prolonged rigorous lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday witnessed places of worship re-opening and resumption of inter-state bus services.

All places of worship including temples, mosques and churches today opened with certain conditions for the devotees, as laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government.

Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai re-opened after 165 days, post announcement of the new relaxations as part of MHA's Unlock 4. Devotees were seen lining up outside these temples while following social distancing norms to offer their prayers.

Public bus services too resumed in the state after major relaxations were announced on Sunday.

View Full Image People travelling in a bus in Chennai (Photo: ANI)

Public transport in Rameswaram, which was suspended during the lockdown, was resumed today. Only 59% of total buses, with a small number of passengers, have been allowed to operate while adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 5,956 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 4,28,041 as 91 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,322. After logging 6,000 plus new cases for two consecutive days, the number of new infections on Monday dipped below the 6,000 mark in Tamil Nadu.

Also, once again, 6,000 plus recoveries have outnumbered the fresh cases.

On August 29, Tamil Nadu reported 6,352 cases and the following day, the count stood at 6,495.

Active cases were 52,578 with 6,008 patients getting discharged and cumulatively 3,68,141 people have recovered, a health department's COVID bulletin said.

Chennai reported 1,150 fresh infections and its share in the overall tally stood at 1,35,597.

Effective September 1, people can travel across Tamil Nadu without e-pass and public and private bus transport within districts shall resume, the state government said on Sunday, announcing large scale relaxations in the Covid-19-19 curbs. Places of worship and shopping malls would be opened and there will be no more intensive Sunday lockdowns, Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said.

He, however, extended till September 30 a few curbs, which include measures like prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPc, closure of educational institutions and restrictions in containment zones without any relaxations. While the suspension of suburban train services will continue, the Chennai Metro will resume from September 7, he said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via