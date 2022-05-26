Tamil Nadu: PM Modi lays foundation stone of 11 projects worth over 31,500 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On the occasion, CM Stalin sought a raise in funding to the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation several completed projects and laid the foundation stone for several new schemes in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
The PM dedicated to the nation five projects worth over ₹2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Further, he also witnessed inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of ₹116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 6 projects, worth over ₹28,000 crore.
Among them are the 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which would be built at a cost of over ₹14,870 crore. It would pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two to three hours.
The four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km would be built at a cost of over ₹5,850 crore ensuring round the clock movement of cargo vehicles to Chennai port.
The 94 km long four-lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, at a cost of around ₹3870 crore and ₹720 crore respectively, would help provide seamless connectivity in the region.
The PM also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around ₹1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.
On the occasion, CM Stalin sought a raise in funding to the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth.
Notably, this is the first visit of PM Modi to Tamil Nadu after the DMK formed the government in the state.
