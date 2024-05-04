Popular Youtuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar was on Saturday morning arrested by the Coimbatore Police from Theni for his alleged defamatory statement against women police personnel.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Coimbatore Police said, “Savukku Shankar has been arrested today by Coimbatore city police cyber crime wing for the offences committed under the following sections. 294(b), 509 and 353 IPC r/w section 4 of Tamilnadu prohibition of harassment of Woman Act and section 67 of Information Technology Act,2000."

The arrest was made based on a complaint by a woman sub-inspector for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women police personnel during an online interview.

Meanwhile, media reports said that the police vehicle in which Shankar was being taken to Coimbatore was hit by a minor accident near Dharapuram. The YouTuber and two police constables onboard the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Later, the Youtuber was remanded to Judicial Custody till May 17th by the Coimbatore Court.

Who is Savukku Shankar?

Savukku Shankar, a popular YouTuber and political commentator, is a staunch critic of the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state.

According to a report by Business Today, Shankar is a suspended employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), and currently runs a web portal under the name 'Savakku' and is a regular on Tamil YouTube channels.

Earlier in 2022, Shankar spent over two months in jail after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sentenced him to six months in jail in a suo motu contempt proceedings for his statement against the judiciary, reported Deccan Herald.

In 2008, Shankar was arrested by the then-DMK government for allegedly leaking a tape containing audio conversations of two top officials. After his release, he became a political commentator.

