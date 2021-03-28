Amid the election season in Tamil Nadu , restaurant owners in Madurai have been disappointed by the lack of orders for food, which typically sees a boost when political parties campaign in the area.

Raja Mohamad, a biryani shop owner said that usually during polls, they get orders for 200 to 300 plates. This year, however, he is yet to receive any.

"Political parties generally buy biryani as lunch for those who campaign around here. They place orders for 200 to 300 plates of biryani daily from the opening days of the campaign to the counting day. But no biryani orders have been received for this election so far," Mohamad told ANI.

"We are disappointed as many local stores rely on these elections for a boost in business," he added.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

