Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan promises 50 lakh employment, 1 trillion economy

Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan promises 50 lakh employment, 1 trillion economy

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan shows the party's election symbol 'Torch' during a campaign ahead of the assembly election, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Staff Writer

MNM, in its manifesto, also assured that the education level of government schools would be lifted to that of international standards.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday released his party's election manifesto for poll-bound Tamil Nadu, in which he promised 50 lakh employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

Haasan, while unveiling the party manifesto, said, "Our election manifesto promises 50 lakh employment opportunities for youth. Also, there will be incentives for youth entrepreneurs."

MNM also promised to turn Tamil Nadu into a $ 1 trillion economy over the next ten years. The state GDP currently amounts to around $300 billion.

The assembly elections in the state will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

