Tamil Nadu polls saw higher spend on Google ads than 2019 general elections

DMK and AIADMK follow close behind the Trinamool even on Facebook, suggesting that the combined online poll spending by the Dravidian parties (on Google and Facebook) is higher than that of regional outfits from any other state that has witnessed recent elections. The intensity of competition in Tamil Nadu, the reach of digital platforms, and the high stakes involved in ruling one of India’s richest states may all be driving parties to spend more on social media and online campaigns. The Stalin-led DMK’s reincarnation as a digital-friendly outfit may also have contributed to the surge in digital spending, prompting rival AIADMK to match such spending to some extent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}