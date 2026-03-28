Tamil Nadu polls: Who is Leema Martin, lottery king Satiago Martin's wife fielded by AIADMK from Lalgudi constituency?

Tamil Nadu-based lottery king Santiago Martin's wife, Leema Rose Martin, has been fielded by the AIADMK as their candidate from the Lalgudi constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Leema has also been appointed the joint secretary of the AIADMK's women's wing by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. She has recently jumped ships to the AIADMK from the IJK (Indiya Jananayaka Katchi) after being with the later for around 14 years.

Not only Leema, but her son Charles has also launched a political outfit called Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) in Puducherry, where he has fielded candidates in two seats in a coalition with the NDA.

Another member of the Martin family who is involved in politics is Aadhava Arjun, the son-in-law of the lottery baron, who is currently the general secretary of TVK, the political party launched by Tamil superstar Vijay.

Who is Leema Martin? As per her own official website, Leema Martin was born in 1967 to Mr.S.Philip and P. Arulmary in Devakottai, Ramanathapuram District, Tamil Nadu.

She has two sons and one daughter with Santiago Martin.

Leema Martin has a BBA degree from the Tamil Nadu Open University. She also has a doctorate in social works from the Academy of Universal Global Peace and one doctor of letters from the International Tamil University.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds: All about Santiago Martin of Future Gaming and Hotel Services

She also has another doctorate from the Yorker International University.

Leema Martin serves as a director of the Martin Groups of Companies, and is also the president of the All India Catholic Union's women's wing.

Martin's quick rise within the AIADMK ranks has been one to note. She joined the party in February 2025, and was soon made their women's wing's secretary. and now is their candidate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Santiago Martin's electoral bonds donations Leema Martin's husband, Santiago, was India's biggest donor to political parties via electoral bonds. His biggest beneficiary was the TMC, which received ₹540 crores from his Future Gaming, as per a Hindustan Times report.

The BJP also received ₹100 crore from Martin's company.

Future Gaming also donated ₹509 crore to Tamil Nadu's DMK, the party which his wife is now trying to topple from their stronghold of Lalgudi. The AIADMK had last won Lalgudi 20 years ago.

Tamil Nadu elections The Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase on 23 April, 2026, and counting for the same will be done on 4 May.