Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has announced that it has signed financial conglomerate Shriram Capital Ltd and RKSV Securities Pvt. Ltd-owned digital investment platform Upstox as official partners.

“TNPL’s objective of reaching out to talent from the interior parts of Tamil Nadu is a perfect fit with our philosophy of serving the under-served and addressing the common man. Just like TNCA, which has a glorious past in India’s cricket history, we also have a strong foundation, having been in this business for the last five decades. It is the coming together of two strong teams," said D. V. Ravi, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Capital.

TNPL's association with Upstox is for a period of two years.

For Upstox, Tamil Nadu is one of the key markets. Around 60% of Upstox’s customers from Tamil Nadu are first-time investors and over 15% are women investors. Majority of the customers in Tamil Nadu hail from cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Vellore. This partnership will further strengthen Upstox’s foothold in Tamil Nadu and other parts of southern India.

Shrini Viswanath, co-founder at Upstox, said, “This partnership will significantly contribute to increasing financial literacy and promoting an investment culture across the state. We want to be the go-to partner for the next generation of traders and investors."





TNPL begins with the inaugural match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans on 19 July. The tournament has been planned in three phases with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium as the venue for all matches. The matches will be streamed on the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar, and broadcast on channels such as Star Sports, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Vijay.

