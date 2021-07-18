Tamil Nadu Premier League signs Upstox, Shriram Capital as partners

“TNPL’s objective of reaching out to talent from the interior parts of Tamil Nadu is a perfect fit with our philosophy of serving the under-served and addressing the common man. Just like TNCA, which has a glorious past in India’s cricket history, we also have a strong foundation, having been in this business for the last five decades. It is the coming together of two strong teams," said D. V. Ravi, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram Capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}