Tamil Nadu prepares to vaccinate 15-18 age group from 3 Jan. Read here

"The vaccination for these children will commence on 3 January and they will be administered doses at schools and also by holding special camps," he told reporters.
The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Covid-19 vaccination for those in the age group of 15-18 years will start from 3 January, 2022.
The minister also said that there are 1.40 crore frontline workers in the state who would receive the precautionary dose from 10 January, that the PM had mentioned in his speech on 25 December.
Meanwhile, the Minister also mentioned that over 100 people who came in contact with the 22 active Omicron cases in the state were detected with symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus and they were placed under 'isolation'.
"All them are doing well", he said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected the wards that have been set up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to treat patients infected by Omicron strain, official sources said.
