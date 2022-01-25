Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu: Prevalence of Covid spread will emerge this week, says health minister

Tamil Nadu: Prevalence of Covid spread will emerge this week, says health minister

Though the virus spread is more in neighbouring states, the intensity of the virus is low in Tamil Nadu on account of the measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin
2 min read . 06:15 PM IST Livemint

As of 24 January, the Covid-19 caseload in Tamil Nadu went up to 31,64,205 with 30,208 people testing positive while 46 fatalities mounted the death toll to 37,264

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that the actual prevalence of the novel coronavirus will emerge in the state during the course of the week. 

He stressed on the fact that more people are visiting their hometown during Pongal which has added to the surge in new virus cases last week in Tamil Nadu.

As of 24 January, the Covid-19 caseload in Tamil Nadu went up to 31,64,205 with 30,208 people testing positive while 46 fatalities mounted the death toll to 37,264, a medical bulletin issued by the health department had said.

The health minister also highlighted that the spike in covid-19 cases in TamilNadu is less than the neighbouring states because of the strict Covid curbs imposed by chief minister MK Stalin, including vaccination drives, to contain the spread of the virus.

"In view of Pongal festival, people travelled to their villages following which the virus spread (in such areas). Over the next three days, the actual prevalence of the virus in the state will emerge," he said. 

Though the virus spread is more in neighbouring states, the intensity of the virus is low in Tamil Nadu on account of the measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said. 

Subramanian denied that the mortality rate in Tamil Nadu was increasing and added that the aged and those ailing with comorbidity and have tested COVID-19 positive were admitted to hospital. 

"Deaths due to Covid-19 and Omicron variant has been low", he said. Appealing those who undergo Covid-19 tests to share the right information to the government, he said, "People should not misunderstand the focussed monitoring by health officials. Those affected by the virus are monitored only for their benefit." 

People who tested positive and are asymptomatic have been advised home isolation while health workers monitor them through telephone and also by visiting them regularly. 

