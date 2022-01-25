This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As of 24 January, the Covid-19 caseload in Tamil Nadu went up to 31,64,205 with 30,208 people testing positive while 46 fatalities mounted the death toll to 37,264, a medical bulletin issued by the health department had said.
The health minister also highlighted that the spike in covid-19 cases in TamilNadu is less than the neighbouring states because of the strict Covid curbs imposed by chief minister MK Stalin, including vaccination drives, to contain the spread of the virus.
"In view of Pongal festival, people travelled to their villages following which the virus spread (in such areas). Over the next three days, the actual prevalence of the virus in the state will emerge," he said.
Though the virus spread is more in neighbouring states, the intensity of the virus is low in Tamil Nadu on account of the measures taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said.
Subramanian denied that the mortality rate in Tamil Nadu was increasing and added that the aged and those ailing with comorbidity and have tested COVID-19 positive were admitted to hospital.
"Deaths due to Covid-19 and Omicron variant has been low", he said. Appealing those who undergo Covid-19 tests to share the right information to the government, he said, "People should not misunderstand the focussed monitoring by health officials. Those affected by the virus are monitored only for their benefit."
