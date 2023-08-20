Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram celebrates solemn rituals of Aadi Amavasai, also known as Pidurkarma Puja. Thousands of devotes flock the Rameswaram temple to observe the rituals. On Wednesday, the Agni Theertham sea bore witness to the prayers and offerings made by devotees seeking to bring peace to their departed ancestors. However, a specific ritual caught social media's attention when a priest in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, bathed in water mixed with 108 kg chilli powder, ‘to protect devotees from bad luck’. A video of the ritual was shared by CNBC. See the video here Aadi Amavasai, a significant day in the Hindu lunar calendar, holds immense importance as it is believed to grant solace to the souls of ancestors through acts of fasting and special pujas. Devotees hold a firm belief that performing pujas dedicated to parents in Thai and Aadi months, relatives in Masi, and all beings during the auspicious Mahalaya Puratasi month brings forth remarkable blessings.

While some observe a fast on every Amavasai day, others opt for pujas performed in memory of holy places and the purifying act of bathing in holy waters during specific periods.

Noteworthy, among these periods are the Udrayana holy phase of Thai and Masi months, as well as the Daksanayana holy season of Adi and Puratasi months.

The day's activities commenced with a dip in the Agni Theertham sea, followed by rituals such as sangalpam, darpanam, pindam, gothanam, vastrathanam and food donation – all integral to the Pidurkarma Puja.

To ensure a smooth and orderly pilgrimage experience, the All India Pilgrim Guides Association diligently assisted devotees at each Theertha well, expediting the ritual bathing process.

The event also witnessed a security presence, with dedicated efforts from local law enforcement and hundreds of policemen hailing from various districts.

Their vigilant presence ensured that the religious proceedings unfolded without any disruptions, allowing the devotees to immerse themselves fully in the spiritual experience.

(With inputs from ANI)