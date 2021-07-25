Tamil Nadu private hospitals to provide free covid vaccines from next week

Meanwhile, the health minister said a departmental inquiry was on to investigate the free masks distribution scheme rolled out during the previous AIADMK rule. Subramanian said a request was made in the Assembly for free distribution of masks to the public by DMK when AIADMK was in power. "Initially, the DMK's request was rejected, but later the scheme was implemented by the revenue department. The masks that were distributed were substandard and served no purpose", he alleged. A departmental probe has been initiated, he said. PTI VIJ APR ADMINISTRATOR VIJ APR ADMINISTRATOR