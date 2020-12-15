Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala to receive heavy rainfall, says IMD

Various parts of south India will likely receive heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The IMD said that heavy rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 16 to 18 December and over Kerala and Mahe from 17 to 18 December.

"Under the influence of an easterly wave, scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep area during 16th-19th December," the weather bureau said on Twitter.

Isolated heavy falls also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 16th-18th and over Kerala & Mahe during 17th-18th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 15, 2020

The weather office had earlier warned of rough sea conditions and asked fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, central parts of South Bay of Bengal on, along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

