Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to witness thunderstorm and rainfall

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said in its weather forecast on Friday.

"Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area during next 3 hours (issued at 10 pm)," the IMD Chennai said.

The weather bureau has said that situation will continue till 22 December.

Downpour is also likely to occur in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period, it added.

Meanwhile, in North India, very light rainfall occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, while Bareilly was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, the Met department earlier said.

The IMD also said that cold day conditions are likely to persist in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Some of these areas may experience a 'severe cold wave' today and tomorrow.

