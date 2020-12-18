Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to witness thunderstorm and rainfall
This picture shows a view of a flooded street following heavy rains (Representative image).

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to witness thunderstorm and rainfall

1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The weather bureau has said that situation will continue till 22 December
  • Downpour is also likely to occur in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said in its weather forecast on Friday.

Southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai said in its weather forecast on Friday.

"Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area during next 3 hours (issued at 10 pm)," the IMD Chennai said.

"Moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area during next 3 hours (issued at 10 pm)," the IMD Chennai said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

The weather bureau has said that situation will continue till 22 December.

Downpour is also likely to occur in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands and south coastal Andhra Pradesh during this period, it added.

Meanwhile, in North India, very light rainfall occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, while Bareilly was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, the Met department earlier said.

The IMD also said that cold day conditions are likely to persist in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab. Some of these areas may experience a 'severe cold wave' today and tomorrow.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.