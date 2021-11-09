Four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.

More than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday as heavy rainfall is expected in both the states between November 9 to 11, Director General National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S.N. Pradhan said.

The NDRF DG said his force's focus was to avoid situations similar to the "urban flooding that took place in 2015-2016 (in Chennai)".

IMD's in itprediction has forecasted that heavy rainfall from November 9 to 11 which might lead to flooding and waterlogging in Tamil Nadu.

"The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRF teams," the NDRF DG told ANI in an exclusive interview.

"By Tuesday, more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Maximum teams (around 10-15) will be deployed in Tamil Nadu. A few teams will be kept in reserve position for additional support."

Since the start of northeast monsoon last month and till date Tamil Nadu has recorded about 43 per cent rainfall above normal. While the normal is 241.2 MM (24.12 CM), the state recorded 346.1 MM (34.61 CM). In Chennai, as of now 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps and in total 3,58,500 food packets have been provided. Similarly, in northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 314 people have been housed in 10 shelters and they are being provided food and all other basic amenities. The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, persists.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11, early morning and bring widespread rainfall in several regions of the state, the bulletin said. Fishermen were advised to not venture into sea for fishing between November 9 and 12.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said two teams of NDRF personnel have been deployed in Madurai and one team each in Chengelpet and Tiruvallur. Similarly, the state disaster response teams are stationed in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services wing is on alert mode with all the necessary equipment, he said. The 24 x 7 state control room here and those in districts could be contacted through the toll free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively, the Minister said.

