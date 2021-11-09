Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, NDRF teams deployed as heavy rainfall expected

Since the start of northeast monsoon last month and till date Tamil Nadu has recorded about 43 per cent rainfall above normal. While the normal is 241.2 MM (24.12 CM), the state recorded 346.1 MM (34.61 CM). In Chennai, as of now 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps and in total 3,58,500 food packets have been provided. Similarly, in northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 314 people have been housed in 10 shelters and they are being provided food and all other basic amenities. The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, persists.