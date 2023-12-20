The Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday affirmed that the Central Government is extending every possible aid to Tamil Nadu in response to the relentless rains causing widespread devastation in the southern districts of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X the Office of Defence Minister said, “The IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial central team is likely to visit Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall in four southern districts over the last two days, PTI reported. Chief Minister M K Stalin who was supposed to inspect the flood-hit regions today, would visit tomorrow, the government said.

A total of 10 individuals have lost their lives due to the unprecedented rainfall on December 17 and 18, causing widespread devastation in various areas of Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts. Kayalpattinam, located in Tuticorin district, recorded the highest rainfall, with an alarming 1,192 mm in two days, while Tiruchendur received 916 mm.

Defence PRO Chennai stated that the relief operation was being provided by the State administration, ANI reported.

“Relief operation continuing. Loading of food packets and other relief material provided by State administration on India Coast Guard ALH at first light at Madurai airport on 20 Dec 2023," Defence PRO Chennai said.

As reported by ANI, IAF helicopters resumed relief operations at dawn to deliver essential supplies to stranded citizens in flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. Operating from Madurai and Tuticorin, the helicopters have transported over 5.5 tonnes of relief materials this morning.

Meanwhile, persistent heavy rains in the Tirunelveli district of southern Tamil Nadu have resulted in a flood-like situation, disrupting normal life. Visuals depict buildings submerged in water as the Tamraparni River in Tirunelveli surpassed the danger mark due to continuous rainfall on December 18 and 19.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was deployed to distribute food and various relief materials to 500 individuals stranded at the railway station.

Kanyakumari: An area gets waterlogged after heavy rainfall, in Kanyakumari district, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

"Initially, 500 passengers were standard at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station. This morning, about 6 RPF staff and 2 commercial staff from railways reached the station by road. They found an entry into the station and they took some relief and food materials for the passengers. We had 3 choppers of the Indian Air Force. They had dropped food and relief material for all these passengers. NDRF also reached in the morning and started the evacuation process, they have identified a route by which the passengers can be taken out from the station," Southern Railway Chief PRO B Guganesan said.

Kanyakumari: The Pazhayar river flows in spate due to continuous heavy rain, in Kanyakumari district, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

B Guganesan further said that Railways has arranged 13 buses about 3 kilometres away from the station. “Special train rolls out of Vanchi Maniyachi to Chennai Egmore rescuing stranded passengers from Srivaikuntam with medical and catering teams on board," the Southern Railways said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

