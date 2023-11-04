Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Tamil Nadu news: Schools in Chennai shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast

Tamil Nadu news: Schools in Chennai shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast

Livemint

  • According to Chennai District Administration, all schools will be shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast

Mint Image

Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to Chennai District Administration, all schools will be shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.