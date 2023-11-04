Tamil Nadu news: Schools in Chennai shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast
- According to Chennai District Administration, all schools will be shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu on Saturday. According to Chennai District Administration, all schools will be shut today due to heavy rainfall forecast.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
