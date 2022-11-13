Amid the intense rains due to the Northeast monsoon and depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Mayiladuthurai district administration has decided to close the schools of the district on 14 November. The decision came as several areas of the state face waterlogging after rains and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin decided to inspect the district on Monday.
On Sunday, the Chief Minister conducted an inspection of the affected areas in Chennai and asserted that there is no problem of water stagnation. "People said there is no rainwater stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas," the Chief Minister told news agency PTI during his visit to areas of Chennai.
After continuous rains for more than 3 days, the Indian Meteorological Department has declared a significant reduction in the amount of rain in areas around Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Monday.
"Significant reduction in rainfall over south peninsular India from November 14. The low-pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & neighborhood now lies over the southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast," the IMD bulletin said.
Rain created havoc in the area of Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthirai district and threw normal life out of order. The continuous rains affected the standing crops and the electricity distribution infrastructure of the district was also hit. The area saw the highest rain in Tamil Nadu during the 24-hour period as it recorded 44 cm of rain for the period ending on the morning of 12 November.
The Electricity Minister of the state Senthil Balaji inspected the electricity infrastructure of the district and assured to repair it as soon as possible. The rain has severely affected many other areas of the Cauvery delta region.
The weather department has predicted the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea by 16 November.
