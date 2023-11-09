In Tamil Nadu's Madurai severe toxic foam engulfed the city's roads and waterlogging occurred in several areas following heavy rainfall. Kotagiri in Nilgiris district received the most rainfall registering 228 mm on November 8.

Ayanpappakudi canal overflew on the road causing white foam across the roads, while traffic drew past. Plants on the road sides were covered with thick toxic foam.

Various parts of Thoothukudi city witnessed major waterlogging. Landslides were triggered in some districts of the state following heavy rainfall. In Coimbatore, a landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai as heavy showers continued in the region.

The Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam came under the clasp of mudslides and fallen trees. A landslide took place on the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam that caused traffic disruption.

Moderate thunderstorms occurred over Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur districts, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), reported PTI.

In view of traffic disruption, Mettupalayam Police, Fire Department and Highways Department have undertaken the work of removing mudstones and trees that have fallen on the road.



The traffic from Kotagiri going to Mettupalayam are has been diverted via Coonoor by the police. Trains have also been affected by the heavy showers. In lower Kothagiri, several trains were cancelled on Thursday, 9 November, including NMR Mountain train No. 06136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam train and Train No. 06137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam train.

School holiday was declared for November 9 for several districts of Tamil Nadu following heavy rain, reported ANI.

Orders were issued by district magistrates of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai for schools to remain closed on Thursday.

The ndia Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu on November 9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

