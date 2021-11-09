The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another set of heavy rainfall on the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13. So far, four people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu since yesterday. Besides, sixteen cattle have also died due to rainfall. As many as 237 huts were partially damaged and 26 completely in several regions of the state because of the rain.

In Chennai, most roads and bylanes were covered under sheets of water while there was water upto two feet in low-lying localities. At least 75 trees got uprooted here and these were cleared by civic personnel in Chennai.

Here are 10 significant updates on Tamil Nadu rainfall:

1. Tamil Nadu rainfall casualties: Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage.

2. Rainfall updates till Nov 12: The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday (November 9) for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. The weather forecasting agency informed that the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11, early morning, and bring widespread rainfall in several regions of the state. Fishermen were advised to not venture into the sea for fishing between November 9 and 12.

3. Resue work: In Chennai, as of now 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps and total 3,58,500 food packets have been provided. Similarly, in northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur 314 people have been housed in 10 shelters and they are being provided food and all other basic amenities. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 22 persons each have been deployed in Madurai.

4. Helpline numbers: The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services wing is on alert mode with all the necessary equipment. People can contact through the toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively. They may also get in touch with authorities of Greater Chennai Corporation by using the 1913 toll free number.

5. Vegetable price increased: Prices of vegetables shot up sharply with a kilo of tomato, which was available for about ₹30-40, a couple of days ago now being sold at ₹90- ₹100. Similarly, prices of other veggies also saw an increase.

6. Power supply affected: Power supply has also been disconnected for several neighbourhoods considering safety. A flooded city police station, Adambakkam had to be shifted to a temporary building. Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said of about 44,50,000 power connections in the Chennai distribution circle, only 12,297 connections were disconnected, considering safety.

7. Schools closed: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district will remain closed due to heavy rainfall.

8. Railway lines: Southern Railway said due to rains and water-logging, 'Sunday pattern' (minimal services) would be in force on November 9 in Chennai suburban train services in Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Beach-Chengelpet and Beach-Velachery sections.

Chennai Suburban EMU services to follow Sunday pattern of service tomorrow ( Tuesday - 09.11.2021) #SRupdates pic.twitter.com/Tx62ImLKXJ — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) November 8, 2021

9. State's role: Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected affected areas and gave away flood relief assistance to affected people at Royapuram. Stalin, along with Cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelter in Chennai. The Chief Minister has appointed 15 IAS officials to monitor relief work in 15 corporation zones. As many as 200 special monsoon medical camps were held, in which 3,776 people received medical assistance. A total of 152 fever cases, 165 cases related to skin infections and over 2,600 other cases were treated.

10. IMD rainfall prediction: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu on November 10-11. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days.

