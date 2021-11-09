2. Rainfall updates till Nov 12: The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday (November 9) for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. The weather forecasting agency informed that the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by November 11, early morning, and bring widespread rainfall in several regions of the state. Fishermen were advised to not venture into the sea for fishing between November 9 and 12.