Tamil Nadu rains: 26 dead, CM announces monetary relief

Tamil Nadu rains: 26 dead, CM announces monetary relief2 min read . 05:38 PM IST
- With 3 more deaths, the death toll of Tamil Nadu rains has climbed to 26
- Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting with officials and announced monetary relief
The death toll from rain-related incidents reached 26 on Saturday, as it three more persons died on Saturday. Out of the three, two deaths were reported from Chennai, while one person died in Tiruvallur district. The government has announced Rs. 4 lakh as part of relief to the family of the victims.
The northeast monsoon knocked on the doors of the state on 29 October and Tamil Nadu has received 10.04 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
Kodiyakarai station in Nagapattinam district received a maximum of 9 cm, while Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram) received: 8, Kottaram (Kanyakumari) and Kulasekarapattinam (Toothukudi) received 7 cm rainfall each, respectively.
On 4 November, due to heavy rains 25 cattle were lost and 140 huts were damaged, the government informed on Saturday. In Chennai, 64 trees were uprooted due to rain-induced storms and were cleared of the roads.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered that each affected family receive a solatium of ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. As a result, state ministers K N Nehru and P K Sekhar Babu personally met with the families of the deceased, consoled them, and distributed the relief funds as announced.
According to the Public Works Department, nearly 2,480 tanks out of 14,138 waterbodies in Tamil Nadu are full, with 2,065 tanks holding 75 percent of the water and 2,799 tanks holding about 51 percent.
Tamil Nadu has also declared school holidays in 6 districts, including Chennai with Regional Meteorological Centre predicting heavy rains till Sunday, 6 November.
Chennai is witnessing traffic congestion and slow movement of traffic as the police have barricaded several areas due to the inundation of roads and the closure of two subway stations.
Chief Minister is holding regular meetings with officials to take updates on the rainfall and has directed them to work in cohesion and respond swiftly.
With inputs from PTI
