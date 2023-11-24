Tamil Nadu rains: All govt, private schools closed in Conoor, Kotagiri today

Due to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Coonoor and Kotagiri on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, “Due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Coonoor and Kotagiri today (24th November)," M. Aruna, Nilgiris District Collector on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement on Thursday, forecasted heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours.

As per the release, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, the release further stated.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days, as reported by ANI.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, Director Balachandran, said, "For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore."

The Chennai Meteorological Department has reported the potential formation of a Cyclonic Circulation in the vicinity of the South Andaman Sea around November 25th.

"Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many places in the last 24 hours. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall in the state," Balachandran said while speaking to ANI.

The IMD has indicated that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu on November 24, according to their latest release.

(With inputs from ANI)

