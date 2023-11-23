All government and private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts have declared a holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall, as per the directive of the District Collectors of the respective districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu were likely to cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala during the next five days.

It also said there was a possibility of heavy rains in isolated places in the state between November 22-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on IMD data for X, the rainfall measurements in various areas of Tamil Nadu are as follows: Dharapur registered 17cm, Avinashi and Andipatti both recorded 14cm each, Parangiprttai saw 13cm, and Watrap experienced 12cm of rainfall.

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Center's Thursday forecast indicates anticipations of light to moderate rainfall throughout Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, coupled with thunderstorms and lightning at specific locations. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as in the Karaikal area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Friday forecast indicates a probability of heavy rain at isolated locations in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu. The outlook extends to expect light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, continuing until November 28th.

Meanwhile, as reported by PTI, according to a senior official from IMD, sections of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, as well as Goa, are expected to encounter light to moderate rainfall between November 23 and November 27. This is attributed to the influence of robust moisture-laden easterly winds in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The met department has forecast heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, and thunderstorms till November 23.

Further, it was noted that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and vicinity and another similar development over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast had merged with the trough.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

