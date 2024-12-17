The IMD forecasts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on December 17 and 18, with heavy rainfall on December 19. Fishermen are advised against venturing into specified sea areas during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu on 17 December and 18 December. In an official release, IMD said, "A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on the 17th & 18th of December."

Moreover, fishermen are requested not to venture into the sea. IMD said, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea & Somalia coast on 16th; Gulf of Mannar during 16th19th; Comorin area on 16th & 17th; South Bay of Bengal during 16th-18th; Sri Lanka Coast on 17th; Tamil Nadu coast during 17th-19th; south Andhra Pradesh coast on 18th-19th December."

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamilnadu (at many places over Coastal Tamilnadu and one or two places in Interior Tamilnadu), Puducherry, and the Karaikal area on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and lighting are likely to occur at one or two places. Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu, and theKaraikal area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at one or two places over Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

Impact Expected: Localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses, mainly in urban regions.

Reduced visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Traffic disruption in major cities due to waterlogged roads, leading to increased travel times.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibility of damage to vulnerable structures.

Risk of localized landslides and mudslides.

Potential damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

Possibility of riverine flooding in certain river catchments (for more details, refer to the CWC website).

Action Suggested: Check for traffic congestion along your route before departing.

Follow any traffic advisories issued for the area.

Avoid traveling to areas that frequently experience waterlogging.