Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai likely to receive heavy rainfall amid Cyclone Michaung alert | Check IMD full forecast here
Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai likely to receive heavy rainfall amid Cyclone Michaung alert | Check IMD full forecast here

 Livemint

Parts of Tamil Nadu continue to witness heavy rainfall in the wake of an alert over Cyclone Michaung, with heavy rainfall predicted in certain areas. Check here the list of areas on heavy rainfall alert:

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFS) personnel conduct the rescue operation for the flood-affected victims, at Red Hills, in Tiruvallur on Thursday. (ANI )

Parts of Tamil Nadu continue to witness heavy rainfall in the wake of an alert over Cyclone Michaung. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy to heavy rains in some parts of the state on Friday, issuing yellow and orange alerts in some areas.

As per the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Vellore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram. Meanwhile, the remaining part of the state might witness thunderstorms and lightening.

 

Meanwhile, high tides were witnessed in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' (pronounced Migjaum). Paddy crop was also damaged in Chengalpattu due to heavy rainfall, news agency PTI said.

 

Cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall on December 5 near coastal Andhra. It is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

"Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG 0530 hrs IST 3rd Dec over the same region about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," the IMD posted on X.

The weather department further added that Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100 kmph on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Michaung: Puducherry declares holiday for colleges on December 4

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts for the next 12 hours.

The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India. Rainfall intensity is set to increase from Friday, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 12:53 PM IST
