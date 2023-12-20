Tamil Nadu rainfall: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate ₹2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to enhance initiatives aimed at supporting livelihoods and restoring public infrastructure in the southern districts of the state affected by recent floods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin, in a memorandum submitted to Modi in Delhi, stated that this immediate relief would facilitate livelihood assistance for those affected and address temporary rehabilitation efforts in districts such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi.

"While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods," he said in the memorandum.

Later, in a post on X, Stalin said, "Met with Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @NarendraModi to discuss the urgent situation in flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu."

"Submitted a memorandum seeking funds from #NDRF to enhance ongoing rescue efforts and restore vital infrastructure. Grateful for the @PMOIndia's attention to Tamil Nadu's needs during these challenging times," he added.

Moreover, Chennai and its surrounding areas bore the impact of Cyclone Michaung, resulting in exceptionally heavy rainfall not experienced in the last 47 years.

Additionally, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to declare the damage caused by the unprecedented rain in the four southern districts, a phenomenon occurring for the first time in a century, as a national calamity. He further appealed for the prompt allocation of funds to address the destruction caused in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts due to Cyclone Michaung.

An inter-ministerial central team is expected to visit Tamil Nadu on Wednesday to evaluate the extensive damage resulting from the extraordinary flooding and rainfall in four southern districts over the past two days, PTI reported.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, originally scheduled to survey the flood-affected areas today, will now conduct the visit tomorrow, as announced by the government.

At the same time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) persists in its efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief in numerous districts affected by floods in the state, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, as part of these operations, the IAF delivered more than 10 tonnes of relief supplies and conducted evacuations to rescue individuals stranded in remote locations.



Tirunelveli: Relief material being unloaded from an Indian Air Force helicopter for the flood-affected people after heavy rains, in Tirunelveli, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

“Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown for more than 20 hrs, air-dropped over 10 tons of relief material and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop/isolated areas," IAF said in a statement.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has utilized Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv in their endeavours for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

The Indian Army carried out rescue operations at Nanalkadu, successfully rescuing approximately 168 individuals. This group comprised 57 women, 39 men, and 15 children, as stated in an official announcement, ANI reported.

Tirunelveli: NDRF personnel conduct a rescue operation in a flooded area after heavy rains, in Tirunelveli, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Stalin informed that around 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and the Thoothukudi districts were badly affected by the cyclone. “Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns faced a serious situation due to flooding of the Thamirabarani river," he said.

Tamil Nadu: IAF personnel winch up a chid bearing woman during their Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) work the affected districts of Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)

"Rescue and relief operations, along with the mobilisation of officers and State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams are underway in these four districts. Relief material distribution was hindered by inundated roads and they are now being delivered using helicopters, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the “Celebration of Advent Christmas" set to take place on December 21 in Tamil Nadu was cancelled by Governor RN Ravi due to intense rainfall and severe flooding, Raj Bhavan informed said.

(With inputs from agencies)



