Tamil Nadu rains: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at THESE places till December 19, predicts IMD

Livemint

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu until December 19, with warnings for fishermen. Isolated heavy rain is expected on December 16-18, impacting various districts and leading to traffic disruptions, waterlogging, and potential damage to crops and infrastructure.

Tenkasi: A view of the Courtallam falls amid floods, in Tenkasi district, Tamil Nadu, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Rain continued to batter several districts across Tamil Nadu on Friday and the Thamirabarani river was in spate due to continuous downpour in the southern districts. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_13_2024_000409A)

As the Northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamilnadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall until 19 December.

In an official release, IMD said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected on 17th and 18th December, with isolated heavy rainfall likely between 16th-19th December."

Moreover, Fishermen are urged not to venture into the west-central Arabian Sea on the 16th and 17th of December or into the Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and Gulf of Mannar on the 17th and 18th of December.

Heavy rainfall warning

16 December: Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, and the Karaikal area, according to an official release by IMD Tamil Nadu.

17 December: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

18 December: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Cuddalore and Villuppuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

19 December: Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala.

Thunderstorm warning

16 December: Thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

17 December: Lightning storms are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Expected Impact:

Localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses, especially in urban areas.

Reduced visibility at times due to heavy rainfall.

Traffic disruptions in major cities due to waterlogged roads lead to increased travel time.

Minor damage to unpaved roads.

Potential damage to vulnerable structures.

Risk of localized landslides and mudslides.

Possible damage to horticulture and standing crops due to flooding.

Potential for riverine flooding in certain river catchments (for more information, visit the CWC website).

