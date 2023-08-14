Incessant rainfall lashed Chennai on Sunday and caused severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. Waterlogging was witnessed in areas of Mountroad and the Nungambakkam.

As per Chennai Met department, isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts. Moreover, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Weather LIVE Updates:

Meanwhile, at least 16 people were killed in landslides that buried a temple and several houses in two Shimla localities and in a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in several places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Many more people were buried under the debris.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand till 14 August. The weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over northeast India during next four days.

IMD has also predicted increase in rainfall activity over East and central India from 16th August, 2023.

Check IMD weather forecast here

Northwest India

-Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 13 and 14 August; over Uttarakhand during 13- 17 August; over Punjab and Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh on 13 and 14 August; over East Uttar Pradesh on 13th August, 2023.

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 13-15 August; over Gangetic West Bengal on16th & 17th August; over Odisha and Jharkhand during 15th to 17th August and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 14th-16th August.

Northeast India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 13-17 August.

Central, West & South India:

-Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 16th & 17th August. Subdued rainfall activity likely over remaining parts of these regions during next 7 days